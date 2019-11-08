Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opens up on his battle with cancer, says tongue is the worst place to have it

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker has opened up about his battle with cancer in the latest interview. He revealed how something as normal as a blister on his tongue escalated to cancer.

Talking to Spotboye, Rakesh revealed, "It all began with a blister which refused to go despite using several applications of prescriptions from my family doctor. It was a small one - no pain, no itching. One day, I had gone to meet a friend of mine in Hinduja Hospital. While walking out, I just saw a board of an ENT surgeon outside his cabin. I met him impromptu and he advised me biopsy. I don’t know why but I had a gut right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in biopsy. It was Dec 15 (2018), I clearly remember.”

Talking about Hrithik's reaction to his cancer diagnosis, Rakesh said, "As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name."

For the unversed, Hrithik's elder sister Sunaina is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but was declared cancer-free in 2014. She even started a blog in which she wrote about her struggles with diabetes, depression, cancer and a divorce. In her blog, she addressed herself as a survivor and not a victim.

On the work front, the Roshan senior is back on his toes and will direct Krrish 4. The film will reportedly star Hrithik in the lead role.