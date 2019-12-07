हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srijit Mukherji

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji marries Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila

Noted film director Srijit Mukherji tied the knot with Bangladeshi actress-model-development worker Rafiath Rashid Mithila at a simple ceremony here on Friday.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji marries Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Kolkata: Noted film director Srijit Mukherji tied the knot with Bangladeshi actress-model-development worker Rafiath Rashid Mithila at a simple ceremony here on Friday.

A small group of Bengali film personalities like Rudraneel Ghosh and Jisshu Sengupta, and poet Srijato were present at the function held at Srijit's south Kolkata flat.

Mithila wore a red jamdani saree, while Srijit was dressed in a black kurta and a red Nehru jacket.

The couple had been courting for quite some time and the buzz about their impending marriage was being heard for months.

Mithila, currently the head of Early Childhood Development Programme at the BRAC International, had married Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman Khan in 2006. The couple got divorced in 2017. They have a daughter.

Tags:
Srijit MukherjiRafiath Rashid Mithila
Next
Story

Disha Patani cuts a fine figure on Harper's Bazaar cover—See inside

Must Watch

PT45M24S

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, 6th December 2019