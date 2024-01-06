trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706791
NewsLifestylePeople
SUBHASH GHAI

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Receives Invite For Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya

Subhah Ghai has also recently recreated his iconic song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' in Sanskrit which won hearts. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Receives Invite For Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is also known for propagating nationalism through his movies like 'Pardes,' 'Karma,' has now made it to the illustrious guest list of the grand opening ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 21st January 2024. 

Interestingly, Subhah Ghai has also recently recreated his iconic song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' in Sanskrit which won hearts.

This momentous event will see the presence of several esteemed personalities from the Hindi cinema industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar, and many more luminaries.

Expressing his profound joy and gratitude, Subhash Ghai shared a heartfelt quote, saying, "Being part of this historic inauguration fills my heart with immense happiness. The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir is not just a cultural landmark but a testament to the rich heritage and spirituality that our nation embraces."

The moment marks a historic celebration in the country and only eminent personalities have been invited to witness the divinity. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!