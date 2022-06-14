New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who has made films like Chameli and Inkaar lost his mother Shrimati Durga Devendernath Misra, on Monday night (June 13). Taking to his social media account, the filmmaker penned a heartbreaking note that read, “My Mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My Sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan.” He had later shared, “Meanwhile I was upset about something and my Mother did co@e to me ..spoke some words of wisdom .. basically said …. LET IT BE.”

His friends from the industry took to the comment section to send their condolences. “Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Pls take care dear sir. Deepest condolences.” Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Deepest condolences Sudhir”. Amrita Rao tweeted, “We are All children of God who will eventually return to where we belong ..May Your Mother find Happiness in the Higher World”. Filmmaker Onir wrote, “Sending you much love @IAmSudhirMishra. The loss of one’s parent is devastating.” Anup Soni, Renuka Shahane and Gulshan Devaiah and many others also offered their condolences.swq

Sudhir's mother was unwell and admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. ‘The Serious Men’ director had been posting about her health updates on Twitter. On June 10, he tweeted, “Left the Hospital to have a bath. Have just been summoned back. They say my Mother has very little time.”

On the work front, Sudhir Mishra last directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Serious Men’. The film was nominated for an International Emmy Award. His next is a thriller named Afwaah, starring Nawaz and Bhumi Pednekar.