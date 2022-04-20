Filmmaker Tatineni Rama Rao passes away, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn mourn loss

NEW DELHI: Veteran director-producer Tatineni Rama Rao, popularly known as T Rama Rao, has passed away. He was 84 when he breathed his last.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news of the filmmaker's demise on his Twitter handle. "Saddened to know about the demise of veteran director #TRamaRao ji... A soft-spoken person, #TRamaRao ji delivered a string of hits with #AmitabhBachchan, #Jeetendra, #Rajinikanth, #RishiKapoor, #MithunChakraborty, #Sridevi... Deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti," he tweeted.

As per reports, he passed away at a private hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday.

Actor Anupam Kher condoled his demise on Twitter. "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!" he wrote.

Anupam added, "Sorry ! Aakhri Raasta was directed by K. Bhagyaraj."

Ajay Devgn also mourned the demise of the filmmaker-producer. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay wrote, "Sad to hear of filmmaker T Rama Rao Garu`s demise. He dominated the era of socials in the 80s. Both, my dad and I were closely associated with him. Shanti. My condolences to his family. May the Almighty give them strength in their hour of grief."

T Rama Rao started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director and made his directorial debut with 'Navarathri' (1966), starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri.

Tatineni Rama Rao worked with many leading actors in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sridevi to NTR and ANR, he collaborated with several top stars delivering some memorable films. Some of his popular movies include 'Navarathri', 'Bramachari', 'Illalu', 'Pandani Jeevitham', 'Andhaa Kanoon', 'Nache Mayuri', 'Muqabla', among others.

Apart from helming movies, he also produced Tamil films under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Productions.

'Dhil', 'Youth', 'Arun' and 'Malaikotai' are some of the Tamil films he had bankrolled.

Rao is survived by his wife, Tatineni Jayashree, and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela and Ajay.

