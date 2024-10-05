New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry, having delivered some of the most remarkable cinema to the world. His films have always been enriched with aesthetics, brilliant storytelling, stellar casts, and breathtaking musical creations by him. He has a distinct style of filmmaking, which is indeed reflected in his thoughts as well.

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended a talk show session and the promo has just been released, where he was seen talking about what filmmaking to him.

He said, "Filmmaking is the dear most thing to me in my life. It's my God, it's my mother, it's my father, it's my lover, it's my everything." It was an insightful talk, as the filmmaker himself shared his thoughts with the students and it would be really exciting to watch the full episode of the session.

SLB is indeed a filmmaker who has left an indelible mark on cinema, one that the world will forever remember. His name resonates with grandeur and artistic brilliance in the Indian film industry and is often mentioned alongside cinema greats like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, Mehboob Khan, V. Shantaram, Guru Dutt, and Kamal Amrohi.

With each project he undertakes, SLB not only carries on the legacy of these esteemed filmmakers but also emerges as a true inheritor of India's cinematic heritage.

Moreover, while SLB has delivered some truly remarkable films, he is now gearing up for his next project, LOVE & WAR, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

As everyone eagerly anticipates the film's release, it is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.