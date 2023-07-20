Find Someone Who Loves Like Vijay Deverakonda Does, Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

New Delhi: Ever since the makers of Vijay Devarakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Kushi' have launched the song 'Tu Meri Roja' from the upcoming romantic comedy, the audience can't stop raving about the chemistry between their favourite actors. Samantha posted a cute video from the movie that read, "Find someone who loves you like he does" and wrote a caption, "I hope you find the love you truly deserve."

Echoing the same sentiment on his social media, Vijay too posted a video that had, "Find someone you can have this with" mentioned on it and wrote the caption, "My kind of love."

The very first glimpse of Vijay and Samantha together from ‘Kushi’ has been winning audiences’ hearts, as they can't stop swooning over Vijay's hot and cute avatar sporting a short haircut. Having captured the magnificent beauty of the mountains, Vijay and Samantha exude a natural chemistry in the song which makes it the one to look forward to.

On the work front, besides ‘Kushi’, Vijay also has 2 untitled projects in the pipeline with one called ‘VD12’ and the other with his Geetha Govindam director.