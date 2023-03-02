topStoriesenglish2578690
NewsLifestylePeople
GAURI KHAN

FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow Over Property Purchase

Gauri Khan Case: The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:06 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow Over Property Purchase

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against Gauri Khan, designer and wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company -- of which Gauri was the brand ambassador -- failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan.

 

Live Tv

Gauri KhanGauri Khan FIRshah rukh khan's wifeLucknowSRK

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985