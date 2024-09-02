Advertisement
A.P. DHILLON

Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Vancouver Residence, Police Launch Investigation

Shots were fired outside the house of Punjabi singer A.P. Dhillon.

|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 06:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Vancouver Residence, Police Launch Investigation (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Shots were reportedly fired outside the house of Punjabi singer A.P. Dhillon in Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver.  

As per sources, the incident occurred on Sunday following which a persons named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly took responsibility for the shooting incident.

A video capturing the shooting has now emerged which is under the scrutiny of the security agencies. 

The incident has drawn significant media attention due to Dhillon's prominent status in the music industry, and the potential implications of the attack.

As per reports, dreaded criminal Goldie Brar, who is reportedly based in Canada, is also suspected to be behind the incident, though an official word from the law enforcement authorities in Canada is awaited. 

Goldie Brar is a member of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The gang is known for its involvement in a number of high-profile crimes, including the murder of several high-ranking police officials. 

Authorities are actively looking into the incident to ascertain the motive behind the shooting and to ensure the safety of Dhillon and his neighbours in Vancouver.

Dhillon is known for blending the 80s style synth-pop with Punjabi music. His rise on the global canvas has been meteoric owing to songs like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Summer High’, and ‘Insane’, among others.

Goldie Brar has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ministry of Home Affairs in India. 

The Ministry has cited his association with Babbar Khalsa International, a listed terrorist organisation, and his involvement in killings, cross-border activities, arms smuggling, and extortion. 

He has also been named among the top 25 most wanted fugitives by Canada’s BOLO (Be On Look Out) programme, which has offered a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

