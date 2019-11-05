First look of Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon's music video Filhall out- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first poster of his music video Filhall starring Nupur Sanon. This is the first time Akshay will be seen in a music video.

Sharing the poster of his first music album, Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, "Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love. Here’s the poster of my first ever music video."

Filhall is sung by B Praak and written by Jaani B Praak The music video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira and will also feature Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.

Akshay and Nupur shot for the music video in Mumbai's famous St. Xavier's college.

On the work front, Akshay has several projects in his kitty. His last release 'Housefull 4' performed well at the Box Office, then he has movies like Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb keeping him busy.