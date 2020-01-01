हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
First look of Khaali Peeli featuring Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday out- See inside

First look of Khaali Peeli featuring Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday out- See inside

New Delhi: The first look of Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday has been unveiled today. The actor took to Instagram to share the first look of the film,

In the picture, Ishaan can be seen as a taxi driver while Ananya occupies the passenger's seat and looks a bit tensed as she looks at her driver. 

The film will be produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Ananya and Ishaan made their big screen debuts in 2018 and this is the first time that they have been paired together. The audience is set to witness yet another fresh on-screen pairing with 'Khaali Peeli', which tells the story of a single night.

Khaali Peeli will hit the screens on June 12, 2020. 

