First picture of Ekta Kapoor's baby boy goes viral on social media-See pic

New Delhi: The czarina of television Ekta Kapoor welcomed her baby boy Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy on January 27, 2019. Ekta, took to Instagram to shared the news of her son's birth, along with his name.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta wrote, "By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor. -Ekta Kapoor,"

Now, Ekta's picture with her darling son Ravie Kapoor has gone viral on social media. Although Ravie's face is not visible in the picture, Ekta is seen holding his hand in an adorable manner. Check out.

Earlier, her brother Tusshar had welcomed his son Lakshay via surrogacy. He had earlier opened up about his decision to be a single parent during an interview with The Indian Express, saying, "I was thinking about it for some time before I finally had the baby because I was running out of time. I am not married yet. I may or may not in the future. I felt the time was running out fast and I couldn’t wait to have a family, have a child. That’s something I won’t be able to do as I grow older. I can always get married. That’s why I decided to become a single parent."

Ekta has produced a number of television daily soaps and films, including Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Her latest television show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has also become one of the most loved shows on the Indian television.