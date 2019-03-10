First pictures of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta as a married couple out!

New Delhi: The wait is over as the first pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta as man and wife have surfaced on the internet and they are just too beautiful for words.

In the pictures, Akash can be seen in his ivory sherwani while Shloka looked like a queen in the bridal lehenga. Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani are also seen posing with the newly weds.

Check them out:

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Apart from the A-listers of Bollywood, some popular international figures like Ban Ki Moon, Tony Blair too attended Akash-Shloka's big day

Earlier in 2018, Akash and Shloka got engaged.

The Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-wedding party for Akash and Shloka in Switzerland's St Moritz a week ahead of their wedding..

Among the attendees, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others graced the event.