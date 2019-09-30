close

Suhana Khan

First teaser of Suhana Khan's short film The Grey Part of Blue out- Watch

First teaser of Suhana Khan&#039;s short film The Grey Part of Blue out- Watch

New Delhi: A teaser of the short film The Grey Part of Blue featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was unveiled on social media on Instagram.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is studying film studies in New York. The star kid is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, director Theodore Gimeno wrote, “Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser!”

 

Shah Rukh had once revealed about his kids Aryan and Suhana's Bollywood plans in an interview to Hindustan Times. He told, "Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying.”

 

Suhana KhanShah Rukh KhanThe Grey Part Of Blue
