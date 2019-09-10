First teaser of viral sensation Ranu Mondal's Teri Meri Kahani out- Watch

New Delhi: The first teaser of viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal's Bollywood song 'Teri Meri Kahaani' has been unveiled. Ranu bagged her first project with Himesh Reshammiya after the video of her rendition of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' went viral on social media.

Ranu became an overnight sensation on social media after a commuter at Kolkata's Ranaghat railway station recorded her video and posted on social media. Impressed by her soulful singing, Himesh instantly offered her singing projects. The full song will be out on September 11.

Check out the teaser:

Before the song begins, the viewers are greeted with Himesh's voice in the background, where he advises people to never stop dreaming.

Himesh had shared a video of Ranu recording her first song with him on social media. He wrote, "Recorded teri meri Kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented Ranu Mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them, a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support."

Talking about giving Ranu her first break, Himesh had told IANS, "Today, I met Ranuji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god's gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, ‘Happy Hardy and Heer', I think I will help her voice reach everyone."