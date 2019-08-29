Fit India Movement: Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and others who are fit and fab!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement on Thursday. The event took place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, coinciding with Khel Diwas or National Sports Day. PM Modi talked about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul to live a better life.

He was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

PM Modi stressed on how today we are dependent on gadgets and apps to keep a track of our own fitness. He talked about the importance of physical activity in keeping a healthy body.

We thought of listing out some of the popular Bollywood celebrities who are fitness freaks and never really miss out on their regime. Take a cue from them and put on your fitness shoes now:

Shilpa Shetty

The gorgeous actress is a fitness enthusiast and the result is evident. She has not only defied age but looks like a million bucks. Shilpa does yoga and is also a black belt in karate. She launched her yoga DVD in 2015. The actress is also a part of PM Modi's Fit India Advisory Committee.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar is known for his high fitness levels at 51. He is a black belt in Taekwondo and also studied Martial Arts in Bangkok. Akki is also trained in Muay Thai—a form of combat sport. The actor follows a healthy lifestyle and one of the fittest actors in the movie business today.

Malaika Arora

The stunner of a model-actress is known for her hourglass body. And how does she manage to look that way? Well, she too like Shilpa does yoga regularly and also pumps up the iron at the gym. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut

This B-Town 'queen' manages to sneak out time in between the busy work schedules to keep her fitness levels high. She does yoga and also hits the gym whenever possible.

Bipasha Basu

Ahead of everyone, Bipasha launched her first fitness DVD called 'Love Yourself' back in 2010. She is a major fitness enthusiast and regularly works out to stay fit and fab. At most times, giving her good company is husband Karan Singh Grover.

Well, these are just a few names and the list is long. It's time to push aside your laziness and jump on the road to a healthy lifestyle. Choose a sport, learn yoga or join the gym—the options are plenty—or simply start by walking.