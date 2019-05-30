Fitness doesn't mean fad diet: Neetu Chandra

Mumbai: Actress Neetu Chandra, who has been chosen as the brand ambassador for Wellness Post Conclave and Expo 2019 in the US, says fitness is a way of life for her and that it is not a fad diet.

To commemorate her commitment to fitness, she has been appointed as brand ambassador for Wellness Post Conclave and Expo 2019 in Santa Clara. It will take place on June 8.

The event will have experts in the health space as speakers and advisors for those attending.

Chosen as a key speaker, Neetu will inspire audiences with the significance of fitness and how it has changed her over the years in her personal and professional life.

"Fitness for me is a way of life. It doesn't mean a fad diet, rather everything in moderation. I'm thrilled to be the brand ambassador for Wellness Post Conclave and Expo 2019 and I hope to have a great conversation with the attendees," Neetu said in a statement.