Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817138https://zeenews.india.com/people/fitness-icon-krishna-shroff-inspires-fans-with-powerful-workout-videos-2817138.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KRISHNA SHROFF

Fitness Icon Krishna Shroff Inspires Fans With Powerful Workout Videos

Check out the dynamic workout videos shared by fitness icon and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff, showcasing her dedication to fitness and inspiring a healthy lifestyle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fitness Icon Krishna Shroff Inspires Fans With Powerful Workout Videos Pic Credit: Instagram (@Krishna Jackie Shroff)

Krishna Shroff, a celebrated fitness enthusiast and co-founder of MMA Matrix Gym, regularly shares empowering workout videos online. Each video reveals her intense training sessions, emphasizing the importance of fitness in everyday life. Through her posts, Krishna encourages her followers to embrace a healthier lifestyle and develop a positive outlook on exercise. 

Here’s a closer look at some of her most motivational workout moments: 

Mother-Daughter Workout Goals 

Krishna teams up with her mother, Ayesha Shroff, for a powerhouse workout session focused on chest and back exercises. This duo’s impressive reps set major fitness goals, inspiring fans to aim for strength and fitness. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMA Matrix Fitness Center (@mmamatrixgym)

 

Chest and Back Workout Tips 

In another video, Krishna tackles a challenging chest and back workout, highlighting the importance of pre-workout essentials like energizing drinks to boost stamina. Her weightlifting routine and practical tips provide insight into enhancing workout performance. 

 

 

Full-Body Energy Boosters 

Perfect for weekend motivation, Krishna shares an invigorating full-body routine including exercises like Bench Press, Overhead Press, Barbell Rows, and Stair Master. This video showcases how simple, effective moves can elevate energy levels and mood. 

 

 

Tailored Exercises for Women 

With her female followers in mind, Krishna curates a targeted workout that focuses on glutes and calorie-burning moves. She demonstrates squats, Romanian deadlifts, and other exercises for shaping and strengthening. 

 

 

These highlights reflect Krishna’s dedication to inspiring her fans through fitness. Her videos receive thousands of views and serve as a reminder that anyone can incorporate exercise into their daily lives. As Krishna continues expanding her gym chain to cities like Pune, Pathankot, Lucknow, Solapur, and Kolkata, her influence in the fitness world only grows stronger. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: Khalistani Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK