Fitness icon Milind Soman opens up on smoking addiction, reveals he would smoke 20-30 cigarettes in a day!

New Delhi: Fitness guru and actor Milind Soman recently opened up on his smoking addiction in a new Instagram post a day after World No Tobacco Day on Monday (May 31).

Soman revealed that he picked up a smoking habit when he was 32, shooting for the sci-fi TV series 'Captain Vyom'. He further mentioned that he got addicted quite soon and would end up smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day.

He wrote, "I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could."

Writing on his recovery, he revealed that, fortunately, he was able to forgo the habit it as his good habits outweighed the bad ones.

"I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky," he added.

Check out his recent post:

Milind had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26. The actor would often post pictures and videos from his time in quarantine and on informed fans that on April 5 he had tested negative for the virus.

Professionally, he started off as a model and then made the leap to acting. Milind ended up working in many films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry.