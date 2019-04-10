Five Times Kareena Kapoor Khan made casual look edgy!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns heads each time she steps out in public. 'Bebo' has a massive fan-following and is one of the leading actresses of the industry. Be it being spotted along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan at the airport, or on the sets of her upcoming film, her casual yet super stylish outfits often grab attention. Even though Kareena is not on any social media platform (officially), she is still all over it!

So here is looking back at five times (there are many more) when bebo added a dash of glam to casual wear and made it look edgy!

Bebo has absolutely nailed the airport look with this outfit. Her flared jeans, pink and white shirt and sunnies are the perfect blend of summer colours. She adds that glamorous touch to the entire outfit by accessorizing it with a big wristwatch and a few bands.

Keeping it simple, yet super chic, Bebo gives breezy vibes in this picture! We love how she has paired the outfit with chhapals to give it a casual yet stylish look.

Walking along with the adorable Taimur, Kareena gives style lessons with this pic. We love how she uses those accessories to accentuate the entire look.

Bebo stuns in an over-sized T shirt and ripped loar. Her choice of footwear and black sunglasses give the outfit the chic vibes we are talking about!

That over-sized jacket, black boots and neckpiece is too glam to be missed! Kareena stuns in yet another airport look.

All Images by Yogen Shah

The actress will next be seen along with her 'Kambakht Ishq' co-star Akshay Kumar in 'Good News'. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is helmed by Raj Mehta. It will hit the screens this September.