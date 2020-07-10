Flashback Friday: Deepika Padukone drops unseen pics from school trip, internet has a meltdown!

New Delhi: Bollywood's A-lister actress Deepika Padukone is a powerful figure from Indian cinema, who has featured in some memorable roles in her illustrious career. Loved by the audiences across the globe, Dippy is a popular social media user as well, so, naturally, when she posts something online - it is bound to generate buzz.

In a Flashback Friday series, she posted a throwback picture, probably from one of her school trips, looking absolutely adorable. Netizens even pointed out saying, not much has changed as she still looks the same pretty girl.

Deepika captioned the photos: They say look ahead...But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...#flashbackfriday

On the work front, Deepika was seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' earlier this year in January. It was based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The actress played the titular role of Malti in the movie and also backed the project as a producer - this being her maiden venture.

Deepika has not announced her next project as yet. She will be seen playing a cameo in husband Ranveer Singh's '83. The actress will be essaying Romi Dev's role while Ranveer plays legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's film.