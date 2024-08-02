Flashback Friday: DYK Allu Arjun Starred As A Child Artist In THIS Famous Kamal Haasan Film!

New Delhi: The National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun has a Pan-India appeal - thanks to an ocean of fan following he has. But did you know about the Pushpa star's surprising connection with one of the most revered films in Indian cinema?

ALLU ARJUN AS A CHILD ARTIST

In the 1986 classic, 'Swathi Muthyam', Allu Arjun appeared as a child artist in the legendary Kamal Haasan starrer film. This narrative offered a brief yet memorable glimpse of Allu Arjun's early entry into the world of acting where he played the role of Kamal Haasan’s grandson for the first time. This is the only time Allu Arjun shared screen space with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan.

PUSHPA 2 BUZZ

Allu Arjun is creating waves across the nation, generating excitement among audiences for his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release. The makers shared two songs from the film, 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' which got rave reviews.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release on December 6, 2024.