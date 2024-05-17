Flashback Friday: Kajol Shares Nostalgic Photo From The 'Pre-Selfie Era'

New Delhi: Kajol took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her younger days by sharing a picture from the "world before selfies.".

Kajol, one of the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema, took to X and shared a monochrome picture.

In the image, the actress is seen looking away from the camera as she sits still for a pose.

Take A Look At The Post :

Tagging herself as a "time traveler," Kajol, who is married to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan, wrote: "In a world before selfies. #TimeTraveler #FlashbackFriday."

Fans couldn’t seem to stop gushing about Kajol’s throwback image as they dropped compliments in the comment section.

One said: “Most prettiest eyes ever.”

Another called her a “true beauty.”

One simply tagged her as “beautiful.”

Kajol, who is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992. In a three-decade-long career, she has been feted with several honours, including a Padma Shri by the government in 2011.

Last seen in projects such as the anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and the courtroom drama 'The Trial', Kajol is now gearing up for the release of her next titled 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Touted as a mystery thriller, the film tells a tale based in the northern Indian hills and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.