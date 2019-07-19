close

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Flashback Friday: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's childhood pic is a trip to the 80's

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shared a pic from her childhood on social media app Instagram.

Flashback Friday: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja&#039;s childhood pic is a trip to the 80&#039;s
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known to be a fashionista and often leaves us spellbound with her looks. Be it a casual outing or an awards show, Sonam often turns heads with her bold and experimental fashion choices. The actress has a huge fan following and is super active on social media app Instagram.

She took to Insta on Thursday and shared a throwback childhood pic which proves that Sonam has been a stunner since childhood!

Don't believe us? Check out this adorable picture of the actress here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' where she shared sceen space with her father Anil Kapoor. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo worked in a film together.

The film dealt with the controversial subject of same-sex relationships and was lauded by audience and critics for its content. It also starred Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which has actor Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead.

The film will hit the screens in September 2019 and is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name.

Tags:
Sonam Kapoor AhujaSonam KapoorAnil Kapoor
