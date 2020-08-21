हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sharda Sinha

Folk singer Sharda Sinha tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, shares video on Facebook

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. She took to Facebook and in a video revealed the information with fans. She stated that despite taking all the precautions, this pandemic has reached closer home and soon I will be back and update all of you.

Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. She took to Facebook and in a video revealed the information with fans. She stated that despite taking all the precautions, this pandemic has reached closer home and soon I will be back and update all of you.

Sharda Sinha's Facebook video: 

Sharda Sinha is a famous Maithili folk singer and has sung several songs in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages respectively. In fact, her Maithili version of the devotional Chhath Puja song 'Ho Dinanath' got her the Padma Bhushan in 2018. 

Besides singing many devotional Chhath Puja songs, she has also crooned for Hindi songs like 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', sung for 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Char Footiya Chokre and 'Deswa' to name a few.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

Sharda SinhaSharda Sinha coronavirusCoronavirusCOVID-19FacebookFolk singerBhojpurichhath puja songs
