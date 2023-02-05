Football fan Ranbir Kapoor ran into Barcelona Store during ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ Shoot in Spain

topStoriesenglish2569784
While shooting for 'Tere Pyaar Mein' in Spain, Ranbir Kapoor went straight to Barcelona store and bought the new jersey that was launched recently.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

New Delhi: While the audience have been soaking in ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and applauding Ranbir’s hot avatar and his comeback in the rom com genre, an insider revealed an interesting anecdote about Ranbir during the shooting of this song in Spain.   

Spain is the epicenter of football and Ranbir’s love for the sport and support for FC Barcelona is known to one and all. Needless to say, if Ranbir is in Spain he would definitely be up to something.  

A source informs, “Ranbir is a true-blue football fan and ardent fan of the FC Barcelona and since the time the schedule for Spain was planned he was very thrilled. As soon as he landed in Mallorca in Spain, Ranbir went straight to Barcelona store bought the new jersey that were recently launched.” 

It's a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a big football buff. As much as he loves cinema, he is equally expressive about his love for football. He also co-owns Mumbai City FC and is often spotted cheering up for them. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that Ranbir directly went shopping for a new Jersey as soon as the TJMM Team touched the lands of Spain.   

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. 

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor picsRanbir kapoor barcelona jerseyRanbir Kapoor Tere Pyaar meinTere Pyaar Mein shoot

