Varun Dhawan

For me, The Kings were always world champions: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with "World Of Dance" winners The Kings during "ABCD 2", has congratulated the hip-hop dance crew from Mumbai, with a special message.

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with "World Of Dance" winners The Kings during "ABCD 2", has congratulated the hip-hop dance crew from Mumbai, with a special message.

The Kings has won a cash prize of $1 million in the American reality television show "World of Dance".

Varun tweeted on Tuesday: "This is really a matter of pride. Have worked with these boys during 'ABCD 2', have seen the amount of hard work they put in. For me, they were always world champions (and) now the world knows it."

The "Dilwale" star played the character of the dance group's choreographer Suresh Mukund in "ABCD 2", which was directed by Remo D'Souza. 

The film revolved around childhood friends Suresh and Vinnie who want to become successful dancers. To fulfil their dreams, they form a dance group with their friends and compete in a hip-hop contest in Las Vegas.

Several other Bollywood stars including names like Amitabh Bachchan, A.R. Rahman, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kubbra Sait, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Dadlani, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh praised the team for their win. 

 

