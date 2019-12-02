हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manisha Koirala

Forever greatful for second chance to life: Manisha Koirala on her battle with cancer

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, has shared pictures of her cancer recovery.

Forever greatful for second chance to life: Manisha Koirala on her battle with cancer

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, has shared pictures of her cancer recovery.

Sharing the collage of two pictures, Manisha took to Twitter and wrote, "Forever greatful for second chance to life. GM friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy & healthy one (sic)." In one of the pictures, Manisha is seen lying on a hospital bed with oxygen pipes in her nose while the other picture shows her surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

Post her recovery from cancer, Manisha made her Bollywood comeback with blockbuster film Sanju. She was also seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, Dear Maya and Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt.

The actress also wrote a book about her battles with cancer. Her memoir is titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life. In the book, she talked about her treatment in the US and how she dealt with the deadly disease.

Earlier, talking about getting diagnosed with cancer, Manisha had said in a statement, "I think cancer came into my life as a gift. My vision is sharper, my mind clearer, my perspective realigned. I have succeeded in transforming my passive-aggressive anger and anxiety into more peaceful expressions."

 

 

