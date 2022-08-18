NewsLifestylePeople
KHUSHI KAPOOR

Forget Kardashians, Khushi Kapoor's mirror selfie is smoking hot and oh those abs!

An avid Instagrammer that she is, Khushi Kapoor recently dropped a hot mirror selfie from her bathroom flaunting those killer washboard abs. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister is all set to storm the screens with her maiden act in The Archies Hindi adaptation by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. Three star kids, namely Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will be seen kicking off their big Bollywood careers with the film. 

Khushi Kapoor is already a sensation on social media as many fan pages are dedicated to the star kid. An avid Instagrammer that she is, Khushi recently dropped a hot mirror selfie from her bathroom flaunting those killer washboard abs. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@khushi05k)

Khushi's hot post drew comments from celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Maheep Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and sister Janhvi Kapoor among others. The young Kapoor girl is no less than the reality TV stars Kardashians, who have a massive fan following.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@khushi05k)

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby. The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023. On social media, the three-star kids received congratulatory messages from their family members.

Upon the teaser release of The Archies in May this year, Khushi's father and producer Boney Kapoor posted on social media, "Great bunch of youthful actors, the sky is the limit for all of you working on this iconic venture, you cud not have asked for a better start to your careers, Zoya & her team are a dream to work, they settle for nothing less than perfect". 

 

