Forget lazy Sunday! Katrina Kaif's latest workout video will inspire you to hit the gym—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is known for her flamboyant personality and perfectly toned body. Kat is one of the most sought after actresses of the industry and her pics and videos often go viral.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows Kat working out at her gym. A fan club of the actress shared the video on social media app Instagram.

Check it out here:

If that doesn't motivate you to get up and hit the gym, we don't know what will!

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also has Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Sunil Grover on board.

The trailer of the film was released recently and Kat's dialogue invited a meme fest on Twitter. The actress ditched her usual straight hair for the film and looks gorgeous as ever in curls.

Her last outing, 'Zero' failed to impress in the box office because of its script. However, Kat's performance had been widely appreciated. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.