Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai looks red hot in this latest pic!

New Delhi: Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai has a huge fan following. While in the reality show, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight. After the show got over, Rashami fans were missing her on the small screens and guess what?

The actress entered yet another popular show 'Naagin 4' by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. She even posted pictures from the sets and introduced her character Shalakha.

Rashami, who has a strong fashion sense is an avid user of social media and recently she posted a red hot picture of hers. The telly star wore a pulpy red coloured velvet dress with a plunging neckline and paired it with huge earrings, looking simply stunning.

Do check her phoo caption too.

