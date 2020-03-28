हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai looks red hot in this latest pic!

New Delhi: Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai has a huge fan following. While in the reality show, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight. After the show got over, Rashami fans were missing her on the small screens and guess what?

The actress entered yet another popular show 'Naagin 4' by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. She even posted pictures from the sets and introduced her character Shalakha. 

Rashami, who has a strong fashion sense is an avid user of social media and recently she posted a red hot picture of hers. The telly star wore a pulpy red coloured velvet dress with a plunging neckline and paired it with huge earrings, looking simply stunning. 

Do check her phoo caption too.

Meanwhile, the deadly novel coronavirus has claimed over 25,000 lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.  

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Rashami Desairashami desai picsBigg Boss 13
