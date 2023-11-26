Former Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Navid Sole Exposes Arun Mashettey And Sana Raees, Calls Them 'Liars'

New Delhi: The OTT giant telecasting Bigg Boss 17 is set to bring an exciting twist to the BB experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. In the recent episode of Bigg Buzz, evicted contestant Navid Sole arrived as a guest, sharing his thoughts on the housemates and his eviction.

While discussing the contestants, Navid shares, “Dimag ka ghar’s Anurag, Tehelka, and Arun are not good; they just snore. They should just leave as they don't have brains and do nothing in the house. Even Sana, she suffers from memory loss, and all they do is talk rubbish and don't contribute anything fruitful. Tehelka likes to show off, just talks about money. Arun is the biggest liar and the most fake person in the house. ‘He is a headache and is badtameez!’ He said that I offered him Paratha when he actually stole and ate it.”

He further adds, “Sana is using Vicky for footage! Vicky is very naughty and spicy. He wants to be dominant, whereas Ankita is very emotional and weak. He is in the wrong because he is too immersed in the game and doesn't take care of his wife. When I asked Sana about liking Vicky, she admitted liking men like Vicky who are intellectuals. Sana is doing all this so Vicky does not nominate her. She is using all of her brain in the game. She is actually very boring and needs more energy. She is waking up now! Ankita has to be aware of what this duo is doing behind her back; she is insecure and scared that Vicky would turn out to be more famous. If she entered as an individual, she would have played the best game!”