Former Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode is fangirling as Akshay Kumar likes her dance video on 'Burj Khalifa'!

New Delhi: TV actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sristhy Rode recently had a fangirl moment after Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar liked her dance tribute to 'Burj Khalifa' song on social media.

The 'Burj Khalifa' song is from Akki's upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' featuring Kiara Advani.

Totally fangirling over the song and claiming that 'Akshay Kumar' and Kiara Advani made her take out her dancing shoes to groove to their catchy new number, Srishty did an amazing job with the tribute and brought out the best of her dancing side through this performance.

Srishty who is known to be a big dance lover has created a strong niche for herself in the dancing space as well besides acting. She is receiving a lot of love, praise and accolades for her funky and amazing dance videos on her various social media platforms.

Let the moment sync in, girl!