हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srishty Rode

Former Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode is fangirling as Akshay Kumar likes her dance video on 'Burj Khalifa'!

Srishty who is known to be a big dance lover has created a strong niche for herself in the dancing space as well besides acting.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode is fangirling as Akshay Kumar likes her dance video on &#039;Burj Khalifa&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sristhy Rode recently had a fangirl moment after Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar liked her dance tribute to 'Burj Khalifa' song on social media. 

The 'Burj Khalifa' song is from Akki's upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' featuring Kiara Advani. 

Totally fangirling over the song and claiming that 'Akshay Kumar' and Kiara Advani made her take out her dancing shoes to groove to their catchy new number, Srishty did an amazing job with the tribute and brought out the best of her dancing side through this performance.

Srishty who is known to be a big dance lover has created a strong niche for herself in the dancing space as well besides acting. She is receiving a lot of love, praise and accolades for her funky and amazing dance videos on her various social media platforms.

Let the moment sync in, girl!

 

 

Tags:
Srishty RodeAkshay KumarBurj KhalifaTV actress
Next
Story

Ballabhgarh murder: Kangana Ranaut angered over Nikita Tomar killing, says 'Jihadis have no fear of law, immediate action needed'

  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar : Vacancies in various government banks