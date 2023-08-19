trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650840
Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Contestant Puneet Superstar Takes A Dig At The Show With New Track

With the official launch of the song titled 'Big Boss', Puneet, Manish and Amit combine their artistic prowess to craft a song exclusively for the iconic reality show, Bigg Boss.

 

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Contestant Puneet Superstar Takes A Dig At The Show With New Track

New Delhi: The announcement of the launch of a controversial piece of music by content creator and ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant  Puneet Superstar, who joined forces with Manish Sharma, has taken a dig at the controversial reality show. 

With the official launch of the song titled 'Big Boss', Puneet, Manish and Amit combine their artistic prowess to craft a song exclusively for the iconic reality show, Bigg Boss.

Puneet said: "Everything I do ignites a conversation, with this song I want to reach out to people and narrate my side of the story. And like I always say Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega."


In a typical Puneet Superstar style, the lyrics of the song go: "Lala Lala Lori Hai, Bigg Boss Ko Tension Ho Rahi Hai." Puneet, with his distinctive artistry and uncompromising approach, has used the power of music to voice his perspective. 

The song addresses the impact of reality television on viewers' perceptions and behaviours. 

The collaboration symbolises the merging of three creative powerhouses, each contributing their unique strengths to the project. The song titled "Big Boss" not only showcases Puneet in his element but also serves as a bold statement for the reality TV show. 

Amit Majithia, of BCC Music Factory, expressed his excitement about the project, adding: "Our collaboration with Puneet Super Star and Manish Sharma has allowed us to fuse together creativity, artistry, and a strong message. Music has the power to inspire change, and we believe that the song will resonate with audiences'.'

