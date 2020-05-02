Former Mr India International Darasing Khurana stars in video for environmental conservation - Watch

New Delhi: As the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic, various B-Town celebs have been utilising this lockdown period to utilise their creative faculties and spread awareness about various noble causes.

Former Mr India International Darasing Khurana, who is also actively associated with various social causes and is the brand ambassador of the NGO Datri, has featured in a video that aims at encouraging people to care for the environment in order to ensure that mother Earth doesn’t suffer because of our mistakes.

Directed by Alka Sadalkar, the 2-minute poetry, titled Sach Kya Hai?, features various actors and B-Town celebs like Anupriya Goenka, Jatin Sarna, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Akshay Oberoi and Angela Krislinzki, alongside Darasing.

“The video highlights how over the years, more than caring about the planet and nourishing it, humans have been exploiting it for their own selfish motives. I feel strongly for such social causes and for the preservation of the environment and I am forever ready to be part of any such endeavour that spreads a message. Being part of Sach Kya Hai? was an honour,” says Darasing.