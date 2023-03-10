topStoriesenglish2582176
Founder Of Indie Music Label Naushad Khan Takes Over With Back-To-Back Releases

Naushad Khan has always been enthusiastic about the world of music, and the fact that he has delighted the nation with some super-amusing music videos and other pieces of entertainment validates the aforementioned. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The films, series, weddings, parties, traveling, basically everything in our entire life is incomplete without music. Tell us, can you go a day without listening to songs? You just cannot! Thus, to keep your entertainment quotient high and your good mood intact, producers like Naushad Khan do their best! He is the brainchild behind the Indie Music Label, which is a hit machine and has delivered multiple chartbusters.

Naushad Khan has always been enthusiastic about the world of music, and the fact that he has delighted the nation with some super-amusing music videos and other pieces of entertainment validates the aforementioned. He has produced numerous songs in varied niches. While some songs tell a love story, others get us grooving! Lately, the producer has been winning our hearts with back-to-back amazing music videos.

His most recent project was Darshan Raval's Piya Re. This song has crashed the internet, amassing millions of views. Before that, he dropped a music video, Gallan Mithiya by Anmol Daniel, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube. Both of these songs were released in two weeks and have made netizens go bonkers. Naushad Khan also produced Heeriye Diljaaniye which was sung by Javed Ali and it went on to become a hit amongst the fans.

He also produced the super catchy tracks Tum Mere and Dhol Baja by Darshan Raval. While the first one is a beautiful love song, the latter one makes us realise that this singer is more than just love songs. These songs have garnered 12 million and 31 million views on YouTube, respectively. They are highly regarded as one of the most entertaining songs of the year.  

Some of their other tracks that have amassed millions of views are Bhula Dunga, Asal Mein, Ek Tarfa, by Indie music's poster boys Darshan Raval. Bollywood’s best singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, Javed Ali, Papon, Neeti Mohan and many more have also delivered hit songs like Uff, Heeriye Diljaaniye, Tere Layi, Aye Zindagi for Indie Music Label. Naushad Khan has made a mark in the entertainment world, and his journey is an inspiration for many. The producer has many more songs looming over the horizon, and we wish him well for the same.

