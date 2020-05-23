Four More Shots Please actor Samir Kochhar celebrates 'Quarantine Birthday!

New Delhi: The very suave actor-host Samir Kochhar's is one of the most charming actors around. Playing a lot of unconventional roles Samir has managed to add a feather to the cap. While audiences loved him in 'The Test Case', they equally enjoyed his role in the 'Typewriter'.

He chose to stand alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the path-breaking web series 'Sacred Games.' An exceptional actor who has always managed to make his mark in the industry recently played a pivotal part in the second season of Four More Shots Please. The actor has proved time and time again that he is quite good at what he does. He celebrates his birthday on 23rd May at his residency in Mumbai.

On the special occasion, Samir quoted, "This quarantine birthday will always be remembered. Last year, I was working on my birthday, so this time being at home truly feels great."

Every year Samir Kochhar used to be busy in anchoring for the IPL and he would get to celebrate only post-birthday but the pandemic has resulted in the world coming together and he is getting time to celebrate his birthday with his family this time.

The virtual party with friends along with the home-made cake made by his wife Radhika and his children, this one for sure, holds a special place in his heart.