Gaspard Ulliel

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

Gaspard Ulliel had won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World".

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
Photo courtesy: Instagram

PARIS: French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan in 2017, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

