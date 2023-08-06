Friendship Day 2023: Kartik Aaryan Is Winning The Internet With A Heartwarming Video - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a Friendship Day wish on his social media in the cutest way possible. Taking to Instagram, the Kartik dropped a clip of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, he asked fans to tag their 'Sonu'. He captioned the reel as, "Tag your Sonu Happy #TeraYaarHoonMain day."In the video, the actor shared clips from his Bromance blockbuster film, 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety', with the song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing in the background.

Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which has beem immensely loved by fans and critics alike. Talking about the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik said in a recent interview, “I love to make people cry more than laugh… in a movie! I think Satyaprem Ki Katha proved a lot of things. I had done these dramatic scenes before they were usually in a comedy film. For example, when you see Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the first 30-40 mins of the film is pure drama… it’s pure emotions between friends and there is dialogue baazi and there are scenes which make you cry for friendship, but it’s primarily a comedy film so you notice the comedy of it. You don’t notice the emotions or drama of the film as much as the comedy. Be it like ‘Luka Chupi’ which had emotional scenes but comedy took over but with Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film had a lot of sensitivity again and emotional drama.”

Kartik will be honoured at the prestigious 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award this month. On the work front, apart from Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik’s line up is as interesting as it can get. He will be next seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ among a few other unannounced ones.