New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl on November 6. As the couple cherishes the happiest moment of their lives, let’s take a look at their love story and see how they were destined for each other.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story is dreamy, different and totally filmy! He was her childhood crush. Whenever someone asked Alia about whom she would like to marry, her response was always the same, ‘Ranbir’.

While Ranbir had also joined Alia for the promotions of her second film ‘Highway’ and had always praised her acting skills, it was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ that sparks started flying.

Recently, when Alia appeared on the latest season of Koffee with Karan with fellow Ranveer Singh, she opened up on their love story and how a broken seat in their flight to Tel Aviv brought them closer. “It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back,” Alia had shared.

But this huge crush was not just from Alia’s end, Ranbir too was equally invested in her. Later, Alia revealed that Ranbir too was upset when the seat was broken and wanted to be seated with her. Well, the rest as we say is history.

Not just this, Alia also opened up about her dreamy marriage proposal and narrated how Ranbir proposed her on their favourite place, Maasai Mara. Their marriage was too like no other. Instead of choosing any exotic location for their wedding, the two went for their own house where they had built sweet memories together. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year and announced pregnancy in June.

We congratulate the couple for being blessed with a baby girl!