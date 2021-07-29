हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harshvardhan Rane

From a fanboy to face of the brand - Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane's Mahindra connection

A fitness freak and a travel buff, Harshvardhan Rane holds Jango very close to his heart and has been on various adventure trails at deserted locations. 

From a fanboy to face of the brand - Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane&#039;s Mahindra connection
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane has garnered a huge fan base over the years, thanks to his performances in Taish and Sanam Teri Kasam. Besides acting, Rane is also an adventure enthusiast. While he loves riding motorbikes, he also owns an off-roader, which he’s named Jango. 

Interestingly, he’s owned the 4x4 for eight years and now he’s become the face of the brand. Sharing his excitement on being the face of the brand, Harshvardhan took to social media and wrote, “From being a (fan boy) customer of 4x4 Mahindra since 2013 to being on the legends timeline. #Dream #Journey. Thank you for the values Anand Mahindra sir.”

A fitness freak and a travel buff, Harshvardhan Rane holds Jango very close to his heart and has been on various adventure trails at deserted locations. 

In fact, his social media accounts have been flooded with fans’ comments congratulating on becoming the face of his dream brand. 

 

