close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FaceApp challenge

From Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs take a sip of old age with FaceApp filter

#FaceApp challenge: Twitter and Instagram are currently overloaded with edited grey-haired pictures of young people and Bollywood celebs have happily joined the bandwagon. 

From Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs take a sip of old age with FaceApp filter
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

New Delhi: Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the latest FaceApp viral trend that has taken the social media by storm. Twitter and Instagram are currently overloaded with edited grey-haired pictures of young people and Bollywood celebs have happily joined the bandwagon. 

Varun Dhawan is the latest B-Town A-lister who has shared the photoshopped picture of his older self. Grey hair on the head and six-packs intact, Varun looks nothing less than a dream as he strikes a pose in a white tracksuit.

Referring to his edited picture, Varun suggested that that's how Anil Kapoor will look when he is 100.

"I didn`t stop training. A lot of people feel this is the way Anil Kapoor will look when he`s 100," he wrote in the caption.

Posting the screenshot of the 'Kalank' actor's post on his Instagarm story, Anil Kapoor wrote, "I don`t know about when I am 100 but this is definitely my fitness inspiration for the day."

Following the trend, the Jonas brothers also posted a filtered photo of their old selves on their official Instagram page.

"When you take a trip to the Year 3000," the caption read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Ayushmann Khurrana too couldn't keep himself from finding out how old age will treat him and ended up on the app. The 'Article 15' actor posted the edited picture of himself on Instagram story.

Following the footprints of his elder brother, Aparshakti Khurana too posted a filtered picture of himself.

Needless to say, he completely rocked the gray-haired look dressed in a tuxedo.

"Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!" he wrote alongside the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on

Taapsee gave the trend a personal twist and posted a picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh' where she is dressed as an old lady.

With her face covered in makeup and detailed wrinkles, making her look like an old woman, the picture no less than any other digitally edited pictures people have been sharing.

"And NO THIS IS NOT FROM THE APP Everyone is going crazy about!," she captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And NO THIS IS NOT FROM THE APP Everyone is going crazy about ! #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Arjun too posted his own version on Tuesday. Ripped body, grey hair, stunning beard and killer smile, the wrinkled up version of Arjun looks absolutely jaw-dropping."Old age hit me like," Arjun tweeted alongside the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Old age hit me like .. 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

A couple of days ago, a photoshopped picture of Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, featuring the two actors in their 80s, went viral on social media. Gradually the trend spread like wildfire on social media. 

Tags:
FaceApp challengeArjun KapoorVarun Dhawan
Next
Story

Arjun Rampal, daughters visit Gabriella Demetriades at Mumbai hospital — Pics inside

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: Imran Khan reacts to ICJ decision on Kulbhushan Yadav