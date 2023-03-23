From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To 'Dil Chori', A Look At Hookstep Specialist Kartik Aaryan's Best Dance Performances

New Delhi: At the recently held awards, Kartik Aaryan zig-zagged his way into the hearts of the audience when ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track won the award for the Best Choreography which was received by Bosco–Caesar. As they won the award, Bosco in his winning speech thanked his mom and also addressed Kartik as the "Hookstep Specialist". The young superstar also congratulated them while replying to the sweet recognition on his social media and wrote, 'Haha Hook Step Specialist aapne banaya hai Bosci'.

While Kartik's hook steps may not always be the easiest to ace, they are so cool looking that everyone wants to. His quirkiness and antics make them even more unforgettable and iconic, which no other actor does. So here is having a look at every time the Hook Step Specialist gave us moves to catch onto and got us jamming at parties:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track

With his zig-zag step, the superstar had the audience trying to recreate the swag of the step as Kartik looked ultra-smooth and cool sliding back on the floor in his black tux and shades look. And so, not only did his hookstep catch on, but also the cool look all over Instagram's reels.

2. Dheeme Dheeme

This step caught the nation like wildfire. From Deepika Padukone at the airport to the youth in clubs, this step was being recreated everywhere and continues to be a party banger till date.

3. Coca Cola

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety album, this was the song that affirmed the audiences that Kartik Aaryan is indeed a great dancer and maybe his hooksteps were to watch out for.

4. Dil Chori

With this raging wedding dance number, the young actor stole our hearts with his steps which became the go-to sangeet dance performance across India and continues to be a popular choice even now.

5. Munda Sona Hoon Main

Giving us a perfect reflection of his quirkiness, Kartik did the super cool choreographed hooksteps in a way that is true only to him and which is what makes the steps even cooler. Actually cannot imagine anyone else doing the steps he does in all these songs because its his touch that makes them so iconic.

6. Kaala Jaadu

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track's Zig-Zag step was still raging when Kartik dropped the Chopper step from this song and was that cool or what! Kartik looked so hot in an international music video vibe and even better dance skills, damn!

7. Bom Diggy Diggy

Bringing a perfect dance number, Kartik first grabbed eyeballs as a dancer with this song and its hook step that we just can't afford to miss on the dance floor in a party or a club even now.

8. Character Dheela 2.0

Having brought 3 hook steps with Shades step, Sliding step, and the T-shirt step, Kartik truly proved he is a new-age dancing superstar.