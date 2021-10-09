Tahira Kashyap shares her experience of food poisoning due to Bottle Gourd - Watch

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana’s author wife turned filmmaker, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to social media to share her distress caused by food poisoning, due to negligence and unawareness about bitter-tasting Bottle Gourd.

In a reel, Tahira recorded her ordeal putting forth the severe damage that could be caused by a regular food product if not aware.

She said, "PLS LISTEN TO THIS!

@instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY!

I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%!

Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It’s lethal. In the name of health just don’t keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don’t want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around

#bottlegourdtoxicity #dhudhi #greenjuice".

After having spent her experience of being admitted to an ICU, Tahira is back on the sets of her upcoming film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

Currently, she is shooting along with Divya Dutta for her first directorial feature film. Tahira is also gearing up for the release of her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'.