From Karan Kundrra To Hrithik Roshan: Actors Who Own Luxurious Super Wheels

Celebrated for their stellar on-screen portrayals, Bollywood stars are also known for their opulence. Their lavish lifestyle extends beyond extravagant homes and dreamy holidays and includes high-end cars and bikes that truly reflect their personalities. With expensive super wheels parked in their garage, it’s evident that they enjoy a luxurious ride back home.

Here we list down 5 actors who are true automobile fanatics, as seen in their collections.

Take a look:

1. Karan Kundrra

An actor widely loved both, for his on-screen persona and off the camera, Karan Kundraa enjoys a massive fanbase. Known for his impressive performance in films and shows like ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ and ‘Love Adhura’ amongst more, Karan Kundrra is not just passionate about acting but also about his collection of cool cars and bikes.

He’s often seen cursing around in the city in his range of luxury cars and bikes such as Range Rover Sport SVR, Mini Cooper S Convertible, Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe, Ducati Diavel, and Harley Davidson.

Quite a collection we must say!

2. Kartik Aaryan

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kartik Aaryan’s love for luxurious vehicles is fairly known by all. The actor often takes to social media to share pictures of his expensive wheels as he cruises around the city.

Kartik Aaryan’s extravagant car collection includes a BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Lamborghini Urus Capsule, and a Porsche 718 Boxster.

3. Ranveer Singh

Having mastered the art of living life king-size, acclaimed actor Ranveer Singh boasts a fleet of high-end automobiles worth multi-crores parked in his garage.

His plush car collection includes a swanky Aston Martin Rapide S, a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XJ L and the Audi Q5 & Q7.

4. Vicky Kaushal

Having a long-standing love affair with luxurious vehicles, Vicky Kaushal's extravagant car collection includes the ultimate Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW 5GT, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, and the royal BMW X5.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Having entertained audiences for decades, Hrithik Roshan, one of the most popular and loved actors in Indian cinema, has not only expanded his financial portfolio but also amassed a collection of lavish automobiles.

Among his impressive fleet are the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Aston Martin Rapide S, Mercedes-Benz S600 Maybach, MINI Cooper S Convertible, Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Ghost, and Porsche Cayenne.