From ‘mast’ to ‘married aadmi’: Stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath marries TV star Sulagna Panigrahi

New Delhi: Popular stand-up comic Biswa Kalyan Rath tied the knot with TV and film actress Sulagna Panigrahi on December 9, 2020. The couple recently shared their wedding and reception pictures which has taken the internet by surprise.

Referencing his popular stand-up show ‘Biswa Mast Aadmi’ on Amazon Prime Video, sharing the wedding picture, Biswa wittily wrote, “Biswa Married Aadmi”.

In the second picture, apparently of their reception, Sulagna can be seen in a red saree while the newly-married groom compliments her in a blue suit.

Check their pics here:

Captioning the picture of their wedding where the duo is looking at the fire, Sulagna wrote, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!”

Biswa is a renowned comedian as well as content creator, best known for his series ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ he hosted with co-comic Kanan Gill. He also judged Prime Video's ‘Comicstaan’ - Season 1 and 2. Sulagna is a known TV face with shows like ‘Amber Dhara’ and ‘Do Saheliyaan’. She has also featured in movies like Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Murder 2’ , ‘Raid’ and ‘Ishq Wala Love’ among others.