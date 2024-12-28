2024 brought some of the most unforgettable antagonists to the small screen, with villains who captivated audiences with their intensity, charm, and layered performances. These characters defined drama and became central to their respective shows' success.

Monalisa as Mohini in Shamshaan Champa (Shemaroo Umang):

Monalisa captivated audiences in 2024 with her powerful portrayal of Mohini, a relentless daayan, in Shamshaan Champa. Her intense performance and commanding presence made Mohini an unforgettable antagonist in the gripping storyline.

Sangita Ghosh as Saroj in Saajha Sindoor (Sun Neo):

Sangita Ghosh stunned audiences in 2024 with her bold portrayal of Saroj, a cunning and ambitious stepmother, in Saajha Sindoor. Her performance as a power-hungry antagonist added intense drama to the royal family saga, showcasing her versatility and keeping viewers hooked every evening.

Sreejita De as Chhaya Dayan in Shaitani Rasmein (Star Bharat):

Sreejita De captivated audiences in 2024 with her sinister portrayal of Chhaya Dayan in Shaitani Rasmein. As Piyush’s wicked aunt, she added depth to the supernatural thriller, playing a powerful dayan with magical abilities. Her performance elevated the show's dark mystery, drawing viewers into its gripping narrative every night at 10 PM.

Anita Hassanandani as Devika Gupta Mittal in Suman Indori (Colors):

Anita Hassanandani impressed in 2024 with her portrayal of Devika Gupta Mittal in Suman Indori. Known for her iconic grey roles, Anita brought depth and complexity to the character of Gajinder’s elder daughter. Her performance added intrigue to the show's dramatic twists, making her a pivotal figure in the gripping narrative of a food truck owner’s life turned upside down by a political protest.

Krutika Desai as Pakhi in Anupamaa (Star Plus):

Krutika Desai added fresh intensity to Anupamaa in 2024 with her portrayal of Pakhi Shah, following a major leap in the show. As Anupamaa and Vanraj’s daughter, Pakhi's journey of emotional depth and growth, from her past with Adhik to her evolving relationships, captivated viewers. Krutika's performance made Pakhi a central and discussed character, solidifying her importance in the ongoing drama.