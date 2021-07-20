From not meeting his daughter for 12 years to performing in Pakistani films, lesser known facts about Naseeruddin Shah

New Delhi: As veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah turns 71 years old on Tuesday (July 18), here’s a list of some lesser-known facts about the critically acclaimed actor who is known to speak his mind fearlessly.
- Naseeruddin Shah made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the film Aman in 1967. It starred Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu.
- Naseeruddin's first major hit was 1983 Masoom opposite Shabana Azmi.
- The actor has also starred in international projects, such as Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and a Hollywood adaptation of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003.
- Naseeruddin made his Pakistani film debut in Khuda Ke Liye. His second Pakistani film Zinda Bhaag was selected as the country's official entry to the 86th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film award.
- Naseeruddin released his memoir ‘And Then One Day: A Memoir’ in 2014.
- Shah is the recipient of three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival.
- Naseeruddin is also honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema.
- Naseeruddin got married when he was 19 years old to 34 years old Parveen Murad, who is a half-sister of late actress Surekha Sikri.
- The actor also has a daughter named Heeba from his first marriage who he did not meet for 12 straight years after her birth. He later divorced Parveen.
- Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak were in a live-in relationship before they tied the knot in a simple court ceremony in 1982.
