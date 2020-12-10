हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauri Khan

From one Fabulous Wife to another: Gauri Khan shares throwback pic!

Flashing her million-dollar smile, Gauri seems in a deep conversation with Fabulous Wife- Maheep Kapoor.

From one Fabulous Wife to another: Gauri Khan shares throwback pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan

New Delhi: Producer-designer Gauri Khan looks fabulous in this throwback picture she shared on Wednesday. Flashing her million-dollar smile, Gauri seems in a deep conversation with Fabulous Wife- Maheep Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri wrote, “Look what I found! Major throwback...probably gossiping with the famous and fabulous Maheep Kapoor”. ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ star Maheep responded to the post with “love it”.

In the picture, Gauri can be seen sitting in a pink dress and appears to be on a phone call. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

Gauri also made a cameo appearance on Netflix’s web series ‘The Fabulous Lives…’, along with husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan. She had also shared a poster of the show and expressed her desire to star in the second season. The producer captioned, “Hey girls… I’m gate crashing season 2”.

Gauri is an active social media user and keeps fans engaged with her videos and pictures of herself and family. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauri KhanFabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wivesmaheep kapoorMaheep GauriFabulous wivesNetflix series
Next
Story

Pooja Bedi 'horrified' at Sanjana Sanghi's latest ad, says domestic violence against men not acceptable!
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M56S

Britain : Two people complained of allergy after getting Corona Pfizer vaccine