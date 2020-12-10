From one Fabulous Wife to another: Gauri Khan shares throwback pic!

New Delhi: Producer-designer Gauri Khan looks fabulous in this throwback picture she shared on Wednesday. Flashing her million-dollar smile, Gauri seems in a deep conversation with Fabulous Wife- Maheep Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri wrote, “Look what I found! Major throwback...probably gossiping with the famous and fabulous Maheep Kapoor”. ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ star Maheep responded to the post with “love it”.

In the picture, Gauri can be seen sitting in a pink dress and appears to be on a phone call.

Gauri also made a cameo appearance on Netflix’s web series ‘The Fabulous Lives…’, along with husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan. She had also shared a poster of the show and expressed her desire to star in the second season. The producer captioned, “Hey girls… I’m gate crashing season 2”.

Gauri is an active social media user and keeps fans engaged with her videos and pictures of herself and family.