From Payal Kapadia’s Historic Nomination To The Bear And Shogun’s Return: 5 Reasons Why 82nd Golden Globe Awards Are Unmissable

Get ready for the most glamorous night in entertainment as the 82nd Golden Globe Awards promises to deliver an unforgettable show, packed with star-studded moments, surprising wins, and iconic fashion. This year, Lionsgate Play is streaming the event LIVE on January 6th, 2025, from 6:30 AM IST – so mark your calendars for this unmissable celebration of film and TV.

Here are five reasons you absolutely can’t miss it:

1. Payal Kapadia Makes History at the Golden Globes

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be historic for India, as filmmaker Payal Kapadia earns dual nominations for her film All We Imagine As Light. The trailblazing director is nominated for Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language), marking a proud moment for Indian cinema. Having impressed audiences at Cannes and achieved international acclaim, all eyes will be on her as she makes history at this prestigious awards ceremony.

2. Nikki Glaser Brings the Laughs

Nikki Glaser, known for her sharp wit and bold humor, will host the Golden Globes for the first time. Expect a night filled with laughter as her comedic timing promises to keep the audience entertained from start to finish. With an impressive stand-up career, Nikki is poised to make this year’s Golden Globes one of the funniest, most unforgettable shows yet.

3. Jaw-Dropping Nominations

The nominations this year are nothing short of spectacular. Leading the charge is Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard's musical masterpiece with 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist with 7, and Conclave with 6. On the TV side, The Bear takes the lead with 5 nominations. With these heavyweights in the running, expect some thrilling surprises and intense competition for the Golden Globes.

4. A Night of Chic Fashion

The Golden Globes are not just about awards—they’re a fashion spectacle. Celebrities will grace the red carpet with jaw-dropping looks that set the trends for the year. With stars like Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, and Jeremy Allen White expected to showcase their best fashion moments, this year’s Golden Globes will be an iconic display of glam.

5. Will Your Predictions Be Right?

With so many fan-favorite titles in the running, everyone has their pick for who will take home the coveted Golden Globe. From Only Murders in the Building to Shogun, the competition is fierce. Will your predictions prove accurate, or will there be a shocking twist? Tune in live to find out and earn those bragging rights!

Don’t miss the electrifying 82nd Golden Globe Awards—catch all the excitement LIVE on Lionsgate Play on January 6th, 2025, starting at 6:30 AM IST.